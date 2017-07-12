Kids' game catches on as a sport

Tag, a childhood game played in school playgrounds the world over, has been transformed by a British enthusiast into an extreme sport, attracting world athletes and a James Bond movie actor.

Fast moves and dodging are essential in a game of Chase Tag, the new sport that sees players race around obstacles trying to catch each other.

The idea came to creator Christian Devaux after playing tag with his son.

"We decided to introduce obstacles into the garden. We had a bin, and some chairs, and a bench," he said.

"Then the obstacles just grew and grew more complicated."

Devaux's garden game led him to create Chase Tag in 2015 with its own set of rules.

The sport held its second tournament at York Hall in London earlier this month.

The rapid 20-second race features two players, one tasked with catching the other.

Each catch gives a team one point, while anyone who escapes gets three points.

But while the players are seen concentrating as they dart around the pitch, there is a lighthearted atmosphere.

"It appeals to our childish side," said Mehdi Hadim, a member of the Blacklist team.

"Everyone's played tag. The game we play here has placed it at a new athletic level."

Extreme sports are defined as recreational activities involving physical exertion.

Blacklist brings together four young men from Paris.

The team is already skilled at parkour, which sees people perform often risky acrobatics in cities.

"We discovered it in January by watching videos on the internet," said tagger Valentin Dubois, 25.

For Sebastien Foucan, 43, co-founder of parkour in France, Chase Tag "is technical but also very tactical. As you move, you reflect, you think ahead.

"You also have to analyse your opponents and act accordingly. For example, someone big goes under the obstacles less often," said the French athlete, who put his skills to the test as a James Bond villain in the film Casino Royale.

Taking part in the competition, broadcast live on Facebook, is demanding and Blacklist train several times a week, combining gymnastics, weightlifting, athletics, climbing and parkour.

The team even has a motto - "Don't get caught!" - which doubles as the golden rule of Chase Tag.

"You can do it anywhere," Devaux says.