Kittel powers to victory in fourth win this Tour

German Marcel Kittel claimed his fourth victory in this year's Tour de France when he powered to an impressive Stage 10 win in a bunch sprint yesterday as Briton Chris Froome retained the overall lead.

Kittel's compatriot John Degenkolb was second and Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen took third place with Froome finishing safe in the bunch to keep the yellow jersey.

"It was a quiet day, no stress at all," said Froome who, like the other riders, enjoyed a rest day on Monday.

"It was one of the most relaxed days we've had in this Tour de France. It was like having a double rest day," he added.

"Now it's about saving energy for the Pyrenees and the Alps," added the Team Sky rider, who will today spend his 50th day in yellow.

Sky are on course to become the first team since Merckx's Faemino-Faema in 1970 to hold the coveted jersey throughout the race.

Elie Gesbert, who on Monday almost set his Fortuneo-Oscaro team hotel on fire after leaving a towel on an electric heater, jumped away at the start.

He was accompanied by fellow Frenchman Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and the duo built an advantage of 5:30.

None of his rivals could match Kittel's power as the Quick-Step Floors rider beat Degenkolb by more than a bike length to extend his lead in the points classification. It was Kittel's 13th Tour stage win, taking him one ahead of Erik Zabel's German record of 12.