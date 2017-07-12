TuksSport High School pupil Tshenolo Lemao spearheaded a gold-silver haul for South Africa in the boys' 100m at the world under-18 championships in a wet Nairobi on Wednesday night.

He led from the start to clock 10.57sec with countryman Retshidisitswe Mlenga chasing hard for second place in 10.61‚ edging pre-race favourite Tyreke Wilson of Jamaica (10.65)‚ the highest ranked of the sprinters in the field.

Lemao had finished second behind Wilson in the semifinals‚ where Mlenga won his heat in the fastest time of the night‚ 10.37.

But that was before the heavens opened.

“I knew the conditions would be tough‚” a beaming Lemao said afterwards. “But I told myself I needed to stay strong‚ stay focused and just go‚ just go.

“In the semifinal I was very disappointed with myself coming second‚ but I told myself‚ let me pick myself up‚ let me focus for the final and give it my all‚” added Lemao‚ who competes again in the 200m heats on Friday.

Mlenga said he had tensed slightly during the final‚ but insisted he was not disappointed with the result.

“He beat me fair and square. I’m happy that I at least medalled.”

Their haul‚ at least briefly‚ put South Africa at the top of the medals table.

Powerhouse nations US and Britain and Australia opted not to come to this age-group competition‚ the last of its kind.

On Thursday‚ Sokwakhana Zazini‚ another Tuks athlete‚ will compete in the heats of the 400m hurdles‚ where he is the fastest of all time.