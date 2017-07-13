Olympic champions Wayde and Caster irk varsity sports president

Olympic champions Wayde van Niekerk and Caster Semenya were on Thursday provisionally omitted from South Africa’s World Student Games team‚ with the University Sport SA (USSA) president saying she was disappointed in them.

“As of yesterday Wayde‚ Caster and Akani Simbine had not confirmed their participation‚” Ilhaam Groenewald said at the announcement of the team in Pretoria. “I’m very disappointed.”

She pointed out there was still time to add them to the roster of some 130 competitors across 10 codes who would represent the country in Taipei from August 19 to 30.