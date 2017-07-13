Sport

Olympic champions Wayde and Caster irk varsity sports president

13 July 2017 - 17:13 By David Isaacson
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) chats with Wayde Van Niekerk of South Africa during a training session in Kingston, on June 8, 2017.
Image: Jewel SAMAD / AFP

Olympic champions Wayde van Niekerk and Caster Semenya were on Thursday provisionally omitted from South Africa’s World Student Games team‚ with the University Sport SA (USSA) president saying she was disappointed in them.

“As of yesterday Wayde‚ Caster and Akani Simbine had not confirmed their participation‚” Ilhaam Groenewald said at the announcement of the team in Pretoria. “I’m very disappointed.”

She pointed out there was still time to add them to the roster of some 130 competitors across 10 codes who would represent the country in Taipei from August 19 to 30.

Groenewald said they had qualified at the university championships early in the year‚ adding their presence would lift the team into the top 10 of the medals table at the Games‚ also known as the Universiade.

“The only gold medal he [Van Niekerk] doesn’t have is a Universiade gold.

“We really hope they still change their minds‚” said Groenewald‚ who pointed out that many past stars had competed at this biennial showpiece‚ including Penny Heyns in 1997‚ the reigning Olympic 100m and 200m breaststroke champion at the time.

With her that year was Marius Corbett‚ who had just won the men’s world javelin crown.

Other stars to have competed include Hezekiel Sepeng‚ Sunette Viljoen‚ Ryk Neethling‚ Llewellyn Herbert and Van Niekerk‚ who took a bronze in the 4x400m relay in 2013.

Van Niekerk‚ Semenya and Simbine will compete at the world championships in London starting August 4‚ with Van Niekerk and Simbine hoping to finish competing on August 10 and Semenya three days later.

The World Student Games athletics competition begins on August 23.

Ruswahl Samaai‚ who participated at the Rio Games‚ will take part in London and Taiwan.

Other Olympians going to Teipai are Rynardt van Rensburg‚ Justine Palframan‚ Dominique Scott‚ Lynique Prinsloo and Anel Oosthuizen. Palframan‚ the Games 400m defending champion‚ was named flag-bearer.

In the absence of Simbine‚ Thando Roto will attempt to secure SA’s third straight 100m crown.

Simbine won it two years ago while Anaso Jobodwana lifted it in 2013 as he ran to a rare 100m-200m double.

Other Olympians in action include Banyana defender Refiloe Jane and swimmer Myles Brown.

With 44 members‚ the athletics contingent is the largest‚ with the men’s and women’s football teams numbering 40. Other codes represented are water polo‚ swimming‚ tennis‚ table tennis‚ gymnastics‚ golf‚ fencing and badminton.

- TimesLIVE

