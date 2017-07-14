Bottas quickest in opening practice at British Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas topped the times ahead of his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton in Friday morning's opening free practice session for this weekend's British Grand Prix.

The Finn clocked a best lap of one minute and 29.942 seconds to outpace the three-time champion by 0.078sec.

Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull ahead of his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo and the two Ferraris, with Kimi Raikkonen taking fifth and world championship leader Sebastian Vettel sixth.