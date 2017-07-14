Farewell Captain, my captain

The name Captain Al is so woven into South Africa's horse racing fabric that news of the great stallion's death this week brought a sense that something vital had been torn from the game.

Captain Al was royalty in the thoroughbred world, indeed a king having been national champion sire in 2015 and twice winning an Equus "outstanding stallion" award. He was the champion sire of juvenile racers for eight seasons in a row.

The big fellow's influence on the breed over a long stud career was far greater than just one championship might suggest. He was simply the most reliable producer of good racehorses in the country for many years.

This reputation as the dad with the mostest was reflected in his stud fee - R250000 a pop.

That's one expensive shag, but there was never any shortage of frisky mares being trucked in to his domain at Klawervlei in the Western Cape. Even at the age of 20 his dating diary was chock-a-block.

Captain Al died on Wednesday of complications from an operation for laminitis, an inflammation of the hoof that can quickly become fatally septic. His end came just weeks after the retirement to stud of his best-performed offspring, the racemare Carry On Alice.

"Alice" is being shipped to the UK to be covered by that country's best stallions - taking with her a magical bloodline from the southern sunshine.

Captain Al was a son of Al Mufti, bred in the US, who ran a close second to Flaming Rock in the Durban July of 1991 and went on to become a champion sire himself.

Captain Al won nine races, including the Cape Guineas, before heading to the paddocks in 2000. He was an immediate hit with the ladies, who gave him precocious juveniles from the get-go. The predominant influence was speed, with the likes of Captain of All and All Is Secret notable progeny. But there were stayers, too, such as Met winner Hill Fifty Four and Oaks victor Pine Princess.

In the field for tomorrow's Mercury Sprint at Greyville - one of South Africa's Big Four sprint races - are two sons of Captain Al: Search Party and Sergeant Hardy.

There's plenty of toe in the lineup, but one can't help thinking Carry On Alice would have this lot for breakfast. But that's by the by; either of the two sons could win the race and there'll be many a sentimental punt on them.

Search Party would be shorter in the betting than 8-1 if he wasn't drawn at 14. In contrast, Sergeant Hardy will jump from No 3 gate, which makes his predicted odds of 14-1 look appealing.

If they're to give the old man a fitting send-off, Al's sprogs will have to get the better of two bruisers from trainer Sean Tarry's all-conquering yard: Trip To Heaven and Bull Valley.