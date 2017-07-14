Federer the hot favourite in men's Wimbledon semi-finals

Roger Federer has history in his sights on men's semi-finals day at Wimbledon on Friday as he aims to reach a record 11th showpiece match and, ultimately, an unprecedented eighth title.

The resurgent Swiss master will be the main attraction on Centre Court as he faces Czech Tomas Berdych, but first up will be the battle of the big-hitters when Croatia's Marin Cilic slugs it out with American Sam Querrey.

Federer aside, it is a surprise group. It is the first time since 2003 that the semis have featured four men outside the top four in the world rankings.