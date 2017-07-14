Venus storms into final

Venus Williams became the oldest Wimbledon finalist in 23 years yesterday as the American star ended Johanna Konta's history bid with a masterful 6-4 6-2 win.

Twenty years after making her Wimbledon debut, five-time champion Williams is into her ninth final at the All England Club and her first since 2009.

The 37-year-old's sublime display of power-hitting on Centre Court stopped Konta becoming the first British woman to make the final for 40 years and set up a title match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza.

Venus, aiming to win her first Wimbledon title since 2008, took only 73 minutes to write her name in the history books as the oldest Wimbledon finalist since Martina Navratilova in 1994.

"I've played a lot of finals here. It's been a blessing. I couldn't ask for more, but I'll ask for a little more! One more would be amazing," Venus said.

"I thought the crowd were so fair. Jo gave it her all. It's a lot of pressure. I think my experience was important."