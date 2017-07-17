Froome keeps jersey despite Mollema win

Bauke Mollema won the 15th stage of the Tour de France yesterday in a solo breakaway to Le Puy en Velay as Chris Froome retained the leader's yellow jersey.

Diego Ulissi was second at the end of the 189.5km mountainous stage from Laissac-Severac l'Eglise in the Massif Central ahead of Tony Gallopin in third.

But reigning champion Froome had to survive a worrying moment when he suffered a mechanical problem in the last 50km that saw him drop 50 seconds behind his main rivals as he had to take teammate Michal Kwiatkowski's bike to continue.

A mad chase ensued as Mikel Nieve, Vasil Kiryienka and Sergio Henao helped pace Froome back to the group, the three-time champion making contact 3km before the summit of the first category Peyra Taillade just over 30km from the finish.

He crossed the line alongside most of his main rivals to maintain his 18 second lead over Italian Fabio Aru, with Romain Bardet of France third at 23sec.

The big loser of the day was Colombia's Nairo Quintana, who dropped out of the overall top 10.