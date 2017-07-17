Hamilton closes gap after home-soil win

Lewis Hamilton swept to his fourth consecutive victory at the British Grand Prix yesterday to move within a single point of world championship leader Sebastian Vettel.

In a dramatic race packed with incident, Vettel suffered a late puncture and finished seventh for Ferrari after team-mate Kimi Raikkonen also pitted with a similar problem in the closing stages.

Hamilton's win, a record-equalling fifth in the UK and the 57th of his career, rebooted his title challenge.

Valtteri Bottas, who started ninth, finished second.

Raikkonen was third for Ferrari, after the Italian team had made a strategic gamble with their tyres, ahead of Max Verstappen and his Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo, who had started 19th on the grid.

Raikkonen said he was disappointed with his misfortune, but Vettel said he did not blame the team. "It's just one of those things," said the German.