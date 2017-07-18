South African 110m hurdles champion Tiaan Smit has been banned for four years after testing positive for the banned anabolic agent Clenbuterol.

The Tuks athlete was tested on April 22‚ the day he won the national crown in Potchefstroom‚ clocking a 13.42sec personal best as he upstaged the favourite‚ Olympian Antonio Alkana‚ by seven hundredths of a second.

Alkana had been technically poor on the day‚ hitting too many hurdles.

In a recent disciplinary hearing 22-year Smit said he “wanted to lose two to three kilograms at the time and asked a friend — who is also an athlete‚ a javelin thrower — what he can use”.

“The friend suggested Clenbuterol‚ for which he paid R500 and had to go and collect it from another person (not his friend).”