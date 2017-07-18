Representatives of Wayde van Niekerk‚ Caster Semenya and Akani Simbine have expressed their surprise over criticism thrown at their charges for their apparent reluctance to skip the World Student Games.

University Sport SA president Ilhaam Groenewald last week said she was disappointed she had not heard from the athletes about their availability for the Universiade in Taiwan from August 19-30‚ saying there was sufficient time for them to recover after the August 4-13 world championships in London.

But Semenya’s coach‚ Jean Verster‚ and Van Niekerk's and Simbine’s agent‚ Peet van Zyl‚ said their athletes had never intended going there‚ pointing out they were scheduled to compete elsewhere at that time.