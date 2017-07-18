Van Niekerk‚ Semenya and Simbine representatives baffled by criticism thrown at their charges
Representatives of Wayde van Niekerk‚ Caster Semenya and Akani Simbine have expressed their surprise over criticism thrown at their charges for their apparent reluctance to skip the World Student Games.
University Sport SA president Ilhaam Groenewald last week said she was disappointed she had not heard from the athletes about their availability for the Universiade in Taiwan from August 19-30‚ saying there was sufficient time for them to recover after the August 4-13 world championships in London.
But Semenya’s coach‚ Jean Verster‚ and Van Niekerk's and Simbine’s agent‚ Peet van Zyl‚ said their athletes had never intended going there‚ pointing out they were scheduled to compete elsewhere at that time.
Verster said Semenya — in contention for the $50000 Diamond Race winner's prize for the women’s 800m — was scheduled to take part in the the ISTAF Berlin on August 27 as well as the last two Diamond League meets‚ in Zurich on August 24 and Brussels on September 1.
“Otherwise we would have gone‚” he said.
Van Zyl said his athletes were set to participate in the final three Diamond League events‚ starting in Birmingham on August 20.
- TimesLIVE
