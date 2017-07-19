Bolt laughs off suggestion he was running scared of Wayde van Niekerk

Usain Bolt says he is over his early season setbacks and running into form at the right time to sign off his career with two more gold medals at next month's world athletics championships in London.

Bolt laboured to a 10.06 seconds 100 metres victory in the Czech Republic last month and immediately travelled to see his doctor German Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt for some treatment on the back issues that have troubled him for years.

The Jamaican world record holder will test his treated back in Friday's Diamond League meeting in Monaco, which will be his last outing before he defends his 100m title and then goes in the 4x100m relay in the world championships.

"I'm feeling good," Bolt told a Monaco news conference on Wednesday, before explaining how the death in a motorcycle accident in April of his close friend and former British high jumper Germaine Mason had hampered his progress.