Los Angeles Lakers forward Deng says he is looking forward to returning to South Africa to represent Team Africa against Team World in the highly anticipated NBA Africa Game 2017 next month.

The basketball Game is to take place at the 20 000-seater Ticketpro Dome on the August 5‚ 2017 and it will be held in SA for the second time following the successful maiden event at the Ellis Park Sport Arena in 2015.

Team Africa will be led by captains Luol Deng and defensive specialist Thabo Sefolosha‚ who is an 11-year old NBA veteran whose father was born in South Africa.

Deng says he cannot wait to meet his supporters and of course‚ face Team World.

"I’m thrilled to be coming back to Johannesburg to lead Team Africa alongside Thabo. It will be a privilege to play in front of our African fans once again‚" said Deng.

Team Africa:

To be led by team captains Deng (Los Angeles Lakers; South Sudan) and Sefolosha (most recently with the Atlanta Hawks; Switzerland; parent from South Africa).

Bismack Biyombo (Orlando Magic; Democratic Republic of the Congo)‚ Clint Capela (Houston Rockets; Switzerland; parents from Angola and Congo)‚ Gorgui Dieng (Minnesota Timberwolves; Senegal; BWB Africa 2009)‚ Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2011)*‚ Serge Ibaka (Toronto Raptors; Congo)‚ Luc Mbah a Moute (most recently with the LA Clippers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2003)‚ Salah Mejri (Dallas Mavericks; Tunisia)‚ Emmanuel Mudiay (Denver Nuggets; Democratic Republic of the Congo)‚ Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers; U.S.; parent from Nigeria) and Dennis Schroder (Hawks; Germany; parent from The Gambia).

Team World:

To be led by team captains Dirk Nowitzki (Mavericks; Germany) and Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets; U.S.). Leandro Barbosa (most recently with the Phoenix Suns; Brazil)‚ Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics; U.S.)‚ Wilson Chandler (Nuggets; U.S.)‚ DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans Pelicans; U.S.)‚ Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons; U.S.)‚ Courtney Lee (New York Knicks; U.S.)‚ Kyle Lowry (Raptors; U.S.)‚ CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers; U.S.) and Kristaps Porzingis (Knicks; Latvia)

- TimesLIVE