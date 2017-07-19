Sport

Sascoc CEO Tubby Reddy suspended

19 July 2017 - 21:28 By David Isaacson
Tubby Reddy during the 2016 Rio Olympics team announcement on July 14, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Medal hopefuls, Chad le Clos, Cameron Van Der Burgh, Wayde Van Niekerk and Caster Semenya are some of the headline athletes announced in the team.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Themba Makofane

Reddy's lawyer‚ Dev Maharaj‚ said on Wednesday night his client had been suspended until August 18‚ adding they were still awaiting a letter which would spell out the details. 

Reddy‚ the subject of a sexual harassment probe after a female employee had laid a complaint‚ had recently received a notice to give reasons why he should not be suspended. 

“We are challenging all the allegations against him as he denies wrongdoing‚” Maharaj said. 

A source on the board said the suspension did not relate specifically to the sexual harassment charges. 

“The harassment investigation has not been concluded and a report not been received.

“He was suspended on related and other governance issues. 

“Normal labour relations processes will be followed on both.”

Sascoc president Gideon Sam is expected to issue a press statement later.

- TimesLIVE

