Sascoc CEO Tubby Reddy suspended
Reddy's lawyer‚ Dev Maharaj‚ said on Wednesday night his client had been suspended until August 18‚ adding they were still awaiting a letter which would spell out the details.
Reddy‚ the subject of a sexual harassment probe after a female employee had laid a complaint‚ had recently received a notice to give reasons why he should not be suspended.
“We are challenging all the allegations against him as he denies wrongdoing‚” Maharaj said.
A source on the board said the suspension did not relate specifically to the sexual harassment charges.
“The harassment investigation has not been concluded and a report not been received.
“He was suspended on related and other governance issues.
“Normal labour relations processes will be followed on both.”
Sascoc president Gideon Sam is expected to issue a press statement later.
- TimesLIVE
