Reddy's lawyer‚ Dev Maharaj‚ said on Wednesday night his client had been suspended until August 18‚ adding they were still awaiting a letter which would spell out the details.

Reddy‚ the subject of a sexual harassment probe after a female employee had laid a complaint‚ had recently received a notice to give reasons why he should not be suspended.

“We are challenging all the allegations against him as he denies wrongdoing‚” Maharaj said.

A source on the board said the suspension did not relate specifically to the sexual harassment charges.

“The harassment investigation has not been concluded and a report not been received.

“He was suspended on related and other governance issues.

“Normal labour relations processes will be followed on both.”

Sascoc president Gideon Sam is expected to issue a press statement later.

- TimesLIVE