Sport

Snedeker pulls out of Open due to injury

19 July 2017 - 20:42 By AFP
Brandt Snedeker plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hills.
Brandt Snedeker plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hills.
Image: Rob Schumacher

American Brandt Snedeker has pulled out of this week's British Open at Royal Birkdale due to injury, the organisers said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old world number 33, who finished tied third in the 2012 Open at Lytham, will be replaced by his compatriot James Hahn in the tournament which starts on Thursday.

Most read

  1. Sascoc CEO Tubby Reddy suspended Sport
  2. Bolt laughs off suggestion he was running scared of Wayde van Niekerk Sport
  3. 'You can quote me on this‚ Thobani Mncwango is not for sale,' says Johnny ... Soccer
  4. Chelsea agree deal to sign Morata from Real Madrid Soccer
  5. Afcon to be played in June/July and event to be contested by 24 national teams Soccer

Latest Videos

SA musicians’ final tribute jam for Ray Phiri
Watch Red Ants evict illegal squatters from Fattis Mansions

Related articles

  1. Can SA end five-year major drought at the Open? Sport
  2. British Open field is wide open - Spieth Sport
  3. Olympic champions Wayde and Caster irk varsity sports president Sport
X