Sascoc to appoint external firm to handle probe into allegations against suspended CEO Reddy

20 July 2017 - 15:59 By David Isaacson
Adam McCarthy, Austrailian High Commissioner, Gideon Sa, of sascoc, Thembelani Nxesi, Sports Minister, Tubby Reddy of Sascoc, Louise Martin of Commonealth Games Federation during the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Queen's Baton Relay on May 15, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Adam McCarthy, Austrailian High Commissioner, Gideon Sa, of sascoc, Thembelani Nxesi, Sports Minister, Tubby Reddy of Sascoc, Louise Martin of Commonealth Games Federation during the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Queen's Baton Relay on May 15, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Nearly 24 hours after the Sascoc board suspended its CEO Tubby Reddy on full pay‚ the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee on Thursday afternoon finally got around to issuing a media release on the matter.

Reddy had been accused of sexual harassment by a staff member‚ and the CEO had subsequently declared a dispute with the board about unfair treatment and process on the allegations‚ Sascoc said in the statement.

“After receiving representation from Reddy’s lawyer‚ the Sascoc board resolved to go ahead with the suspension ... with effect from Thursday.

“The Sascoc board will ensure that the investigation is concluded within 30 days and concluding on August 18. By then‚ the investigation which led to his suspension should have been completed.”

Sascoc said the board had agreed‚ in consultation with Reddy’s lawyers‚ to appoint an external firm to handle the probe.

It added the board required Reddy to co-operate with the investigation.

In Sascoc’s most recently completed annual report‚ for the year ending March 31 2016‚ Reddy's annual salary was listed at a shade below R2.5-million.

