Nearly 24 hours after the Sascoc board suspended its CEO Tubby Reddy on full pay‚ the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee on Thursday afternoon finally got around to issuing a media release on the matter.

Reddy had been accused of sexual harassment by a staff member‚ and the CEO had subsequently declared a dispute with the board about unfair treatment and process on the allegations‚ Sascoc said in the statement.

“After receiving representation from Reddy’s lawyer‚ the Sascoc board resolved to go ahead with the suspension ... with effect from Thursday.

“The Sascoc board will ensure that the investigation is concluded within 30 days and concluding on August 18. By then‚ the investigation which led to his suspension should have been completed.”