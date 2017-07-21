Bolt goes sub-10sec to win 100m in Monaco, Simbine finishes third

Jamaican sprint superstar Usain Bolt ran a season's best of 9.95 seconds to win the 100m at Friday's Diamond League in Monaco.

In his second appearance in Europe in his farewell season, Bolt produced a trademark strong second segment to beat out American Isiah Young by 0.03sec.

Bolt, winner of eight Olympic and 11 world gold medals, will bring down the curtain on his glittering career at August's world championships in London.