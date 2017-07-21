Co-leader Kuchar underway in British Open second round

British Open co-leader Matt Kuchar got his second round underway on Friday morning as contenders at Royal Birkdale prepared to face some potentially treacherous weather conditions.

Kuchar, the 39-year-old American who is looking to win a first major, teed off at the 448-yard par-four 1st hole at 8:36am (0736 GMT) looking to build on his opening five-under-par round of 65.

He topped the leaderboard overnight along with compatriots Jordan Spieth, the number-three ranked former Masters and US Open champion, and Brooks Koepka, the reigning US Open champion.

Spieth tees off at 2:48pm with Koepka following soon after at 3:10pm.