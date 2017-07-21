Fantastic Wayde Van Niekerk wins Monaco 400m, Makwala second

South African Wayde van Niekerk fought off a late surge from his Botswana rival Isaac Makwala to win the 400m at Friday's Diamond League at Monaco.

The world and Olympic champion, also the world record holder in the event, hared off down the back stretch in lane five and looked dead set for another straightforward victory.

But Makwala, in the lane outside, battled back around the final bend into the home strait.

Van Niekerk, however, dug deep and surged home in a meeting record of 43.73sec, Makwala setting a personal best of 43.84 in second.