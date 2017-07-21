Sport

Jordan Spieth out in front in British Open

21 July 2017
US golfer Jordan Spieth on the 18th green during his second round on day two of the Open Golf Championship at Royal Birkdale golf course near Southport in north west England on July 21, 2017. Jordan Spieth completed a second round of one-under-par 69 to sit in the lead at six-under at the halfway stage in the British Open at Royal Birkdale.
Image: Oli SCARFF / AFP

Jordan Spieth completed a second round of one-under-par 69 on Friday to sit in the lead at six-under at the halfway stage in the British Open at Royal Birkdale.

Having been joint leader overnight at five-under, the American had an eventful day in miserable wet and windy conditions, shooting an eagle, three birdies and four bogeys.

Spieth is two strokes ahead of compatriot Matt Kuchar who followed his opening 65 with a 71 earlier in the day.

England's Ian Poulter remains firmly in contention after signing for a 70 to lie on three under par, with US Open champion Brooks Koepka also three-under after 16 holes.

Richie Ramsay of Scotland is in the clubhouse on two under par, while 2014 Open champion Rory McIlroy is in a small group on one-under.

