Frenchman Bardet holds hope of a nation at Tour de France

There is hope! Frenchman Romain Bardet will tackle a 22.5km time-trial around Marseille on Saturday with the aspirations of an entire country on his shoulders.

The 27-year-old trails reigning champion Chris Froome by just 23 seconds in the penultimate stage of the Tour de France with a race against the clock the only thing separating him from greatness.

And while for many the dice have been rolled as Froome is usually a far superior time-trialist to Bardet, there is one glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.

Two years ago, at the Tour of Romandy, Bardet beat Froome in a time-trial.

It was a different time, a different situation, a different course, but it's happened before and that has given the locals reason to believe.

Bardet said following Friday's 19th stage that all he was thinking about was "riding the 22 kilometres as fast as possible" and then doing the sums later.