Spieth prepares to defend lead in British Open

Jordan Spieth defends a two-stroke lead in the British Open when he goes out in the third round at Royal Birkdale later on Saturday.

The American shot a 69 on Friday in miserable weather conditions to sit at six under par and lead the championship by two strokes from his compatriot Matt Kuchar.

Spieth, 23, is looking to win a major for the first time since he claimed the Masters and US Open titles back to back in 2015.

He handled the rain and wind well on Friday afternoon to build on a flawless opening round of 65 to equal the lowest ever 36-hole score in an Open at Birkdale, matching Craig Stadler's effort in 1983.