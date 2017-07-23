Sport

Schoonbee and Van Wyk make the podium at the world under-23 rowing championships

23 July 2017 - 17:11 By David Isaacson
Image: iStock

Kyle Schoonbee and Nicole van Wyk made the podium at the world under-23 rowing championships in Bulgaria on Sunday‚ with two other crews making A-finals.

Schoonbee took silver in the men’s single sculls while Van Wyk‚ a silver medallist last year‚ had to settle for bronze in the lightweight women’s single sculls.

Vaughn Botes and Nicholas Oberholzer‚ fourth in the lightweight men’s double sculls a year ago‚ slipped to fifth yesterday.

But the men’s pair of Luc Daffarn and Sandro Torrente‚ who both competed at the world under-18 championships last year‚ finished fifth in the men’s pair‚ a result that pleased national coach Roger Barrow.

He’s planning on taking some of the under-23s to the senior world championships in the US in September as he looks to fast-track the youngsters to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Barrow will conduct tests on the rowers this week before selecting his final squad for the regatta in Sarasota-Bradenton‚ Florida.

Most read

  1. Wayde van Niekerk and Akani Simbine hit out at SA team selection for world ... Sport
  2. WATCH: Gamers feel the 'Rush' at esports gathering South Africa
  3. Schoonbee and Van Wyk make the podium at the world under-23 rowing championships Sport
  4. Chiefs coach believes the Stormers are on the right path Rugby
  5. Baxter finds way to use unwanted Chan and Cosafa Cup to his benefit Soccer

Latest Videos

Joost and Amor: Explosive tape leaked – but it’s been manipulated, she says
Ray Phiri Special Provincial Official Funeral, 22 July 2017
X