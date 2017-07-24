Chad Le Clos and Cameron van der Burgh are set to dive into action at the world championships in Budapest on Tuesday‚ carrying South Africa’s medal hopes.

Van der Burgh pulled out of the 100m breaststroke heats on Sunday morning to boost his chances of reclaiming his 50m breaststroke crown from Englishman Adam Peaty‚ who won the 100m in a 57.47sec championship record on Monday night.

Le Clos withdrew from the 200m freestyle heats on Monday morning to focus on his two butterfly races‚ starting with the 200m heats on Tuesday morning.

The 2013 world champion is up against a tough field‚ including Hungary’s reigning world titleholder Laszlo Cseh.

Myles Brown was the only SA swimmer in action on Monday evening‚ ending seventh in his 200m freestyle semifinal in 1min 47.19sec‚ missing out on a spot in Tuesday’s final by less than a second.

- TimesLIVE