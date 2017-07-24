Sport

SA's Myles Brown qualifies for the semis of the men’s 200m freestyle at the world championships

24 July 2017 - 13:13 By David Isaacson
Myles Brown Men 100 LC Meter Freestyle during day 4 of the 2017 SA National Aquatic Championships at Kings Park Aquatic Centre on April 06, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Myles Brown Men 100 LC Meter Freestyle during day 4 of the 2017 SA National Aquatic Championships at Kings Park Aquatic Centre on April 06, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Myles Brown has qualified for the semifinals of the men’s 200m freestyle at the world championships in Budapest on Monday evening.

He finished fourth in his heat on Monday morning in 1min 47.09sec to qualify 13th fastest overall‚ but he will have to speed up if he wants to make his first final in this event at a top gala.

Chad Le Clos pulled out of this race to focus on his two butterfly races — the 200m fly heats are on Tuesday morning.

In the women’s 100m breaststroke‚ Kaylene Corbett was 10th in her heat in 1:10.16‚ which ranked her 31st out of 53 competitors.

In the women’s 1500m freestyle heats‚ Samantha Randle clocked 17:22.42.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Three SA players in World Cup team Cricket
  2. JP Duminy going home Cricket
  3. 'African' Springbok captain dies Rugby
  4. New Caf changes set to boost Bafana's Afcon chances Soccer
  5. Stormers coaches to tour the world in search of elusive winning formula Rugby

Latest Videos

Gangland’s forgotten children: I chose karate over gangs
Gamers feel the 'Rush' at esports gathering

Related articles

  1. Stars fume at ASA Sport
  2. Wayde van Niekerk and Akani Simbine hit out at SA team selection for world ... Sport
  3. Schoonbee and Van Wyk make the podium at the world under-23 rowing championships Sport
  4. Van der Burgh could face financial backlash from Sascoc after pulling out of ... Sport
X