SA's Myles Brown qualifies for the semis of the men’s 200m freestyle at the world championships

Myles Brown has qualified for the semifinals of the men’s 200m freestyle at the world championships in Budapest on Monday evening.

He finished fourth in his heat on Monday morning in 1min 47.09sec to qualify 13th fastest overall‚ but he will have to speed up if he wants to make his first final in this event at a top gala.

Chad Le Clos pulled out of this race to focus on his two butterfly races — the 200m fly heats are on Tuesday morning.

In the women’s 100m breaststroke‚ Kaylene Corbett was 10th in her heat in 1:10.16‚ which ranked her 31st out of 53 competitors.

In the women’s 1500m freestyle heats‚ Samantha Randle clocked 17:22.42.

