Sport

Caster Semenya to do 1500m and 800m double at the world champs

25 July 2017 - 10:20 By David Isaacson
Caster Semenya during day 1 of the South African Universities Championships at Cape Town Athletics Stadium on April 28, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Caster Semenya during day 1 of the South African Universities Championships at Cape Town Athletics Stadium on April 28, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Caster Semenya will join Wayde van Niekerk and Akani Simbine by going for doubles at the world championships in London next month.

Athletics SA (ASA) said in a circular that she wanted to add the 1500m to the 800m.

Van Niekerk will do the 400m-200m double and Simbine the 100m-200m.

ASA said its women’s 4x400m relay team had been invited to attend‚ and as a result three athletes were added to the world championship squad of 23.

Justine Palframan‚ Gena Lofstrand and Ariane Nel will team up with Semenya and 400m hurdler Wenda Nel for the relay.

Van der Burgh could face financial backlash from Sascoc after pulling out of 100m breaststroke heats

CAMERON van der Burgh pulled out of the 100m breaststroke heats on the opening morning of the swimming leg of the world championships in Budapest on ...
Sport
1 day ago

At least 38 SA athletes had achieved the qualifying standards set by the world governing body‚ the IAAF.

But ASA imposed tougher standards which only 18 of those managed to beat.

Of the remaining 20 athletes‚ ASA picked only five on discretion‚ although Palframan‚ who was one of them‚ will now get to compete in the 200m after all.

Appeals by the other athletes failed.

ASA said Lofstrand would be allowed to compete in the 800m‚ even though she didn’t achieve the IAAF standard in this event.

Ariane Nel is there for the relay only.

Controversy over SA athletics team

Caster Semenya and Wayde van Niekerk glittered on the Côte D'Azur on Friday night, but even their efforts couldn't camouflage the controversy around ...
Sport
2 days ago

Semenya had achieved ASA’s standard in the 800m and the IAAF standard in the 1500m‚ by virtue of her winning this race at the African championships in Durban last year.

“Semenya has appealed to be entered ... in both the 800m and the 1500m. ASA has approved the appeal as Semenya is the current CAA African Champion in the 800m and 1500m‚” ASA said in the circular.

That means Semenya will compete on the opening day of the world championships‚ in the 1500m heats on August 4. The semifinals are scheduled for August 5 and the final on August 7.

She will get two full days off before the 800m heats on August 10‚ with the semifinals the following day and the final on August 13.

Long jumper Samaai shines in Rabat‚ Semenya disappoints

Long jumper Ruswahl Samaai scored South Africa’s only win of the Diamond League meet in Rabat on Sunday night as Caster Semenya’s challenge in the ...
Sport
8 days ago

Semenya is ranked No1 in the world in the 800m‚ and her 4min 01.99sec 1500m personal best from last year ranked her 14th in 2016.

However‚ that time would have earned her gold at the Rio Olympics.

The heats of the women’s 4x400m relay are on August 12 with the final the next day coming 45 minutes after the women’s 800m decider.

 - TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Caster Semenya to do 1500m and 800m double at the world champs Sport
  2. West Ham snap up former Man United and Real Madrid star Hernandez Soccer
  3. Van der Burgh goes faster than he’s ever been before at the world championships Sport
  4. Usain Bolt headlines Jamaica's World Championship team Sport
  5. Baxter to rack up air miles to bolster Bafana Soccer

Latest Videos

KwaZulu-Natal witnesses greatest shoal on Earth
Gangland’s forgotten children: I chose karate over gangs

Related articles

  1. London's calling for Wayde Sport
  2. ASA entrant cut over doping Sport
  3. Athletics SA is hobbling, not helping, our sport Ideas
  4. Defiant ASA cuts world championship team by one Sport
  5. Stars fume at ASA Sport
  6. Wayde van Niekerk and Akani Simbine hit out at SA team selection for world ... Sport
  7. SA youth are on top of the world Sport
  8. Controversy over SA athletics team Sport
  9. Le Clos and Van der Burgh: The return Sport
  10. Breyton Poole proves 'short men can jump high too' Sport
X