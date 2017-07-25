Caster Semenya to do 1500m and 800m double at the world champs

Caster Semenya will join Wayde van Niekerk and Akani Simbine by going for doubles at the world championships in London next month.

Athletics SA (ASA) said in a circular that she wanted to add the 1500m to the 800m.

Van Niekerk will do the 400m-200m double and Simbine the 100m-200m.

ASA said its women’s 4x400m relay team had been invited to attend‚ and as a result three athletes were added to the world championship squad of 23.

Justine Palframan‚ Gena Lofstrand and Ariane Nel will team up with Semenya and 400m hurdler Wenda Nel for the relay.