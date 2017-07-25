Le Clos’ antics were reminiscent of what he did in the 200m freestyle at the 2016 Olympics‚ where he went out hard in the semifinals and died late.

In that final‚ however‚ he pushed hard and hung on for silver in a 1:45.20 African record‚ which on Tuesday night would have got him a bronze medal in that event behind Olympic champion Sun Yang of China.

Le Clos withdrew from the freestyle race in Budapest to focus on the butterfly‚ looking to win the 100m crown for a third straight championship‚ and try his damnedest to reclaim the title he won four years ago in 2013.

The Olympic 200m fly champion at the London 2012 Games ended a painful fourth in Rio that has haunted him since‚ and he goes into the final on Wednesday night seeded fourth.

But his smile after Tuesday’s semifinal suggested his race might have gone according to plan and that there is still another trick up his sleeve.

Cameron van der Burgh swam the fastest 50m breaststroke of his life on Tuesday morning‚ but he went a little slower in the evening semifinals as he booked his spot in Wednesday night’s final where he is looking to reach the podium at his sixth consecutive world championships.