The federation first said three athletes were added to the world championship squad of 23‚ and then in the afternoon upped that to four when Zoe Engler was named alongside Justine Palframan‚ Gena Lofstrand and Ariane Nel.

They will team up with Semenya and 400m hurdler Wenda Nel for the relay.

At least 38 SA athletes had achieved the qualifying standards set by the world governing body‚ the IAAF.

But ASA imposed tougher standards which only 18 of those managed to beat.

Of the remaining 20 athletes‚ ASA had picked only five on discretion‚ although that increases to six with the addition Palframan‚ who will now get to compete in the 200m after all.

Appeals by the other excluded athletes failed.

ASA said Lofstrand would be allowed to compete in the 800m‚ even though she didn’t achieve the IAAF standard in this event.

Ariane Nel is there for the relay only.

Semenya had achieved ASA’s standard in the 800m and the IAAF standard in the 1500m‚ by virtue of her winning this race at the African championships in Durban last year.