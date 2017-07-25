Tomic's outbursts a sign of burnout?

Australian tennis star Bernard Tomic admits he has no love for a game that has earned him millions, saying it is just a job and he feels "trapped".

In a frank Australian television interview, the 24-year-old told his fans to stay at home rather than pay to watch him play if they were opposed to his on-court antics.

"Don't come to the game," said Tomic. "Just watch on TV, then you won't have to pay anything."

Tomic, who was hit with a $15000 fine for claiming he was "bored" during his lacklustre first-round defeat at Wimbledon last month, said he oscillates between full commitment and apathy on court.

"Throughout my career I've given 100%. I've also given 30%. But if you balance it out I think all my career has been played at around 50%," he said. "I haven't really tried but [still] achieved all this. It's just amazing what I've done."

The talented Tomic has long been plagued by controversy, making headlines last year when he turned his racquet the wrong way round to face a match point against Fabio Fognini in Madrid.

Once hailed as a rising star of the sport, he has slid down the rankings to 73 from a career-high 17.

Tomic divides opinion in Australia. He has had a fractious relationship with Tennis Australia, which dropped him from the Davis Cup team, but the organisation's head of performance, Wally Masur, expressed sympathy yesterday.

"Bernie has been ultra-professional since he was 14 and it's almost like he's suffering some sort of burnout at the moment," said Masur.

Asked for advice for aspiring tennis stars, Tomic was blunt.

"Don't play tennis. Do something you love and enjoy because it's a grind and it's a tough, tough, tough life.

"My position is I'm trapped - I have to do it," he said.

"Tennis chose me. It's something I never fell in love with."