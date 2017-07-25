Sport

Usain Bolt headlines Jamaica's World Championship team

25 July 2017 - 10:46 By AFP
Usain Bolt of Jamaica struts his stuff alongside cheerleaders after victory in the men's 100m at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Monaco.
Usain Bolt of Jamaica struts his stuff alongside cheerleaders after victory in the men's 100m at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Monaco.
Image: Getty Images

Sprint superstar Usain Bolt is one of three Rio Olympic gold medalists leading a 59-strong Jamaican team named Monday for next month's athletics World Championships in London.

Bolt has said he intends to run the 100m and the 4x100m relay at the worlds, his final event before retiring.

He's one of two reigning world champions, along with sprint hurdler Danielle Williams, who will be defending titles they won in China two years go.

Caster Semenya to do 1500m and 800m double at the world champs

Caster Semenya will join Wayde van Niekerk and Akani Simbine by going for doubles at the world championships in London next month.
Sport
2 hours ago

Elaine Thompson, who won the Olympic Sprint double last year in Rio, and Omar McLeod -- the first man for the Caribbean island to win Olympic 110m hurdles gold -- are also in the team published by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association.

The team also includes sprint hurdler Hansle Parchment, shot putter O'Dayne Richards and 400m runner Shericka Jackson -- all individual medalists in Beijing two years ago.

Fedrick Dacres, the second ranked male discus thrower in the world, will attend his second World Championships.

Most read

  1. Caster Semenya to do 1500m and 800m double at the world champs Sport
  2. West Ham snap up former Man United and Real Madrid star Hernandez Soccer
  3. Van der Burgh goes faster than he’s ever been before at the world championships Sport
  4. Usain Bolt headlines Jamaica's World Championship team Sport
  5. Baxter to rack up air miles to bolster Bafana Soccer

Latest Videos

KwaZulu-Natal witnesses greatest shoal on Earth
Gangland’s forgotten children: I chose karate over gangs

Related articles

  1. London's calling for Wayde Sport
  2. WATCH: Michael Phelps loses 'race' against great white shark World
  3. Controversy over SA athletics team Sport
  4. Bolt goes sub-10sec to win 100m in Monaco, Simbine finishes third Sport
  5. Fantastic Wayde Van Niekerk wins Monaco 400m, Makwala second Sport
  6. Bolt not 'running scared' of Wayde Sport
  7. Bolt laughs off suggestion he was running scared of Wayde van Niekerk Sport
  8. Doctor Know: Advantage IAAF or CAS? Sport
  9. I'm Bolt's hype man, jokes Wayde Sport
  10. Wayde van Niekerk prepares for his first international 400m of the year Sport
X