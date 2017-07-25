Usain Bolt headlines Jamaica's World Championship team

Sprint superstar Usain Bolt is one of three Rio Olympic gold medalists leading a 59-strong Jamaican team named Monday for next month's athletics World Championships in London.

Bolt has said he intends to run the 100m and the 4x100m relay at the worlds, his final event before retiring.

He's one of two reigning world champions, along with sprint hurdler Danielle Williams, who will be defending titles they won in China two years go.