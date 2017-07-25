Van der Burgh goes faster than he’s ever been before at the world championships

Cameron van der Burgh opened his 50m breaststroke campaign at the world championships in Budapest on Tuesday morning by going faster than he’s ever been before‚ but he was still only second-quickest of the heats.

English phenom Adam Peaty‚ who won the 100m breaststroke crown the previous evening‚ improved his own 50m world record as he touched in 26.10sec in the last final heat.

Swimming in the penultimate preliminary Van der Burgh hit the wall in 26.54.