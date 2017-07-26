The 25-year-old clocked 1min 53.33sec‚ his fastest time since winning Olympic gold at the London 2012 Games‚ relegating his Hungarian rival into second place in 1:53.72. Daiyo Seto of Japan was third in 1:54.21.

Le Clos’s time would have been good enough for Olympic gold at Rio 2016‚ where the South African star was knocked off the podium into fourth place.

That defeat hurt him‚ but his performance on Wednesday would have eased the pain.

Behind him were the Olympic silver and bronze medallists‚ Masato Sakai of Japan and Tamas Kenderesi‚ another Hungarian‚ who ended sixth and fourth.

Le Clos showed how much it meant when receiving his gold on the podium‚ shedding those trademark tears even before the strains of Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika sounded through the Duna Arena.

Olympic champion Michael Phelps retired after Rio‚ but Le Clos can take heart that he is now the only man apart from the American legend to have reclaimed the 200m butterfly crown.

At Barcelona in 2013 Le Clos joined Phelps as the only man to have won the 100m and 200m butterfly double at a world championships.

He will bid for another double on Saturday night‚ but this time he faces Olympic champion Joseph Schooling of Singapore.

It could be a tough ask‚ but Le Clos‚ 25‚ is back on the up‚ having relocated from Durban to Cape Town and switched coach to Italian Andrea Di Nino.