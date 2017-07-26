Du Plessis winning captaincy contest in English press

“And then you take little bits of everyone and form your own identity as a captain. Then you trust it and stay patient.

“If you know you have the right people on board and the right processes hopefully the results will come.”

Root didn’t get off so easily‚ what with having to respond to some of his predecessors — mentor Michael Vaughan included — slinging harsh and even unfair criticism his team’s way.

That won’t help England as they try to atone for the 340-thrashing they were dealt in the second test at Trent Bridge.

Unsurprisingly‚ Du Plessis was happy to leave part of his job to former England captains.

“He’s their No. 1 batsman — if you can put pressure on him by getting him out the pressure will fall onto the team‚” he said of the focus on Root.

“All teams don’t want to feel pressure‚ and you do feel pressure if you don’t play your best.

“We’ll try and make use of pressure.”

Not that the South Africans have been spared negativity from outside their dressingroom‚ which came in the form of apartheid-era batsman Graeme Pollock slamming efforts to transform the game in the country — which he said would produce “middle of the road” teams in future.

Du Plessis dispatched that view as surely as Pollock once drilled bowlers through the covers.

“We as a team understand what we need to do and how we need to take the country forward; we’ve made that decision a long time ago‚” he said.