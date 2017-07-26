Controversial in-out discus-thrower Victor Hogan could find himself competing at the world championships in London next month after all.

But it looks like its game over for the 14 athletes who were omitted by Athletics SA (ASA) despite achieving qualifying standards set by the world governing body‚ the IAAF.

That’s according to an unofficial website which tracks the selections‚ omissions and rankings of athletes globally.

ASA had said the 14 athletes could still get to London through quota invitations‚ but the site suggests otherwise‚ listing all non-selected athletes as out of contention for quota spots.