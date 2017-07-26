Le Clos and Van der Burgh bid to win SA's first medals on Wednesday

Chad Le Clos and Cameron van der Burgh bid to win South Africa’s first medals of the world championships in Budapest on Wednesday.

Le Clos competes in the 200m butterfly while Van der Burgh competes in the 50m breaststroke.

Halfway through the gala they are the only two swimmers to have advanced beyond the heats.

Zane Waddell and Ayrton Sweeney were the latest casualties on Wednesday morning.

Waddell was blown out in the heats of the 100m freestyle where his rivals delivered lightning performances.