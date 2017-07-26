Sport

Le Clos wins men's 200m butterfly world gold

26 July 2017 - 18:25 By afp.com
Olympic gold medal winner Chad Le Clos.
Image: Streeter Lecka

Chad le Clos of South Africa won the men's 200m butterfly gold medal at the world aquatics championships on Wednesday.

Le Clos, the 2012 Olympic champion, clocked one minute 53.33 seconds with Hungary's Laszlo Cseh, 0.39sec behind, taking silver and Japan's Daiya Seto earning bronze at 0.88sec.

