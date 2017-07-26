Le Clos wins men's 200m butterfly world gold
26 July 2017 - 18:25
Chad le Clos of South Africa won the men's 200m butterfly gold medal at the world aquatics championships on Wednesday.
Le Clos, the 2012 Olympic champion, clocked one minute 53.33 seconds with Hungary's Laszlo Cseh, 0.39sec behind, taking silver and Japan's Daiya Seto earning bronze at 0.88sec.
Men's 200m Butterfly Final— FINA (@fina1908) July 26, 2017
🥇Chad Le Clos 🇿🇦 1:53:33
🥈Laszlo Cseh 🇭🇺 1:53:72
🥉Daiya Seto 🇯🇵 1:54.21#FINABudapest2017
