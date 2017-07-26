Tyson: 'McGregor's going to get killed'

Mike Tyson has dismissed Conor McGregor's chances of causing a major upset in his upcoming fight against Floyd Mayweather.

The former heavyweight champion believes the Ultimate Fighting Championship icon made a serious mistake in agreeing to fight Mayweather in a boxing match.

In an interview with Pardon My Take, Tyson claimed McGregor would face defeat by knockout when he enters the ring with Mayweather on August 26.

"McGregor is going to get killed in boxing. I got mad because I thought they were going to use [mixed martial arts] rules against boxing because that's what it's all about: Can the boxer beat the MMA guy?

"McConor [sic] put his dumb ass in a position where he's gonna get knocked out because this guy's been doing this all his life since he was a baby. McConor [sic] can't kick and grab and stuff so he won't stand much of a chance.

"McGregor took the biggest sucker rules in the history of boxing."

McGregor predicted he would take Mayweather's unbeaten record by knockout during the pair's controversial pre-fight promotional tour.

"I'm gonna knock him out inside four rounds," McGregor said.