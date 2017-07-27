Chad shows le Clos

Chad le Clos reclaimed his 200m butterfly world title as he torpedoed reigning champion Laszlo Cseh in front of his home crowd in Budapest last night.

About 20 minutes later Cameron van der Burgh won South Africa's second medal of the gala, making the 50m breaststroke bronze podium for the sixth consecutive time.

Le Clos, as he did in the semifinals on Tuesday night, went out hard to establish a commanding lead but, unlike the previous evening, he kept pushing on the final length.

The 25-year-old clocked 1min 53.33sec, his fastest time since winning Olympic gold at the London 2012 Games, as he relegated his Hungarian rival into second place in 1:53.72. Daiyo Seto of Japan was third in 1:54.21.

"It was an emotional race, before, during and after it," said Le Clos.

"I knew it was going to be difficult with everyone cheering for the two Hungarians. I'm very humbled to have come out on top and reclaim the gold medal that I lost."

Le Clos' time would have been good enough for Olympic gold at Rio 2016, where the South African star was knocked into fourth place.

Behind him were the Olympic silver and bronze medallists, Masato Sakai of Japan and Tamas Kenderesi, another Hungarian, who ended sixth and fourth.

Le Clos showed how much his gold meant on the podium, shedding those trademark tears even before the strains of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika sounded through the Duna Arena.

Cseh, who dethroned Le Clos in 2015, praised the South African. "It's great. I think if anyone can beat me, it is normal that it is Chad, because he's one of the best in the world and it's always great to race against him."

Olympic champion Michael Phelps retired after Rio, and Le Clos is now the only man apart from the American legend to reclaim the 200m butterfly crown.

At Barcelona in 2013, Le Clos joined Phelps as the only man to win the 100m and 200m butterfly double at a world championships.

He will bid for another double on Saturday night, but this time he faces Olympic champion Joseph Schooling of Singapore.

It could be a tough ask, but Le Clos is back on the up, having recently relocated from Durban to Cape Town and switched coach to Italian Andrea Di Nino.

He's still looking to improve on the 1:52.96 he achieved five years ago.