Puma to spend after Bolt era

27 July 2017 - 09:35 By Reuters
Three times World Champion Usain Bolt of Jamaica kicks-off the ball at the start of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. File photo.
Image: Denis Doyle

German sportswear company Puma plans to keep spending to sign up top athletes and celebrities after its flagship star Usain Bolt retires, seeking to bolster a brand that lags market leaders Nike and Adidas.

"We are continuing to invest in sports," chief executive Bjorn Gulden told journalists after the company published full second-quarter results, adding that spending on marketing would remain between 10% and 12% of sales in the longer run.

Gulden has invested heavily in celebrity marketing to turn around the Puma brand.

For example, Usain Bolt has been at the centre of a push to sell sports performance gear, also boosted by its sponsorship of English football side Arsenal.

With the eight-times Olympic champion nearing his last race, the group has signed Canadian Olympic silver medallist Andre de Grasse as well as a number of Jamaican sprinters.

Puma has also seen strong demand for products promoted by celebrities such as model Cara Delevingne and Canadian rapper The Weeknd. 

