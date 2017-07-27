Top athletes in limbo for champs

Controversial in-out discus thrower Victor Hogan could find himself competing at the world championships in London next month after all.

But it looks like it is game over for the 14 athletes who were omitted by Athletics SA (ASA), despite achieving qualifying standards set by the world governing body, the IAAF.

That is according to an unofficial website that tracks the selections, omissions and rankings of athletes globally.

ASA had said the 14 athletes could still get to London through quota invitations but the site suggests otherwise, listing all non-selected athletes as out of contention for quota spots.

The IAAF sets a target number of entrants for each discipline, ranging from 56 in the 100m and 200m to 32 in the field events. When those numbers are not reached, the highest-ranked eligible athletes are invited.

Could ASA have made such a crucial mistake?

Well, it would not be the federation's first error in recent days.

ASA had initially chosen Hogan for the team, thinking he had achieved the IAAF qualifying standard, when in fact he had not.

Then the federation said he qualified as the reigning African champion, only for the IAAF to reject this because Hogan had been stripped of the title after a doping offence.

Hogan, according to the unofficial list, is ranked 28th in the world, high enough to get him a quota invitation.

His ban ended last month.