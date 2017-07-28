Sport

BREAKING: Sunette Viljoen pulls out of world champs due to injury

28 July 2017 - 15:53 By David Isaacson
Sunette Viljoen (RSA) in the Javelin Throw Women during the 2017 IAAF Diamond League, Lausanne on July 06, 2017 in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Sunette Viljoen (RSA) in the Javelin Throw Women during the 2017 IAAF Diamond League, Lausanne on July 06, 2017 in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Image: Robert Hradil/Gallo Images

Olympic silver medallist Sunette Viljoen has pulled out of the world championships in London because of a back injury.

The veteran javelin-thrower tweeted on Friday afternoon that she had to pull out of the showpiece which kicks off on Friday next week.

Her manager‚ Munya Maraire‚ said it was an old injury that was playing up.

Her manager‚ Munya Maraire‚ said it was an old injury that was playing up.

"Today in training she was just in too much pain and coach [Terseus Liebenberg] said 'no‚ we're pulling out'."

Maraire said the focus was on getting her healthy‚ but was unable to say yet how long she would be out for.

 - TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Stokes' stylish ton puts England on top on second day against SA Cricket
  2. BREAKING: Sunette Viljoen pulls out of world champs due to injury Sport
  3. Pirates looking to continue their dominance over rivals Chiefs in the 'Beer Cup' Soccer
  4. Stokes steadies England to lunch as Philander continues to battle with stomach ... Cricket
  5. Lions could spoil Coles' century of matches for Hurricanes in epic Super Rugby ... Rugby

Latest Videos

WATCH: Hidden VAULTS in TABLE MOUNTAIN! As part of the series on the CAPE TOWN ...
CCTV footage of armed robbery in Krugersdorp

Related articles

  1. Le Clos advances to 100m butterfly semis at world championships Sport
  2. Chad shows le Clos Sport
  3. Chad Le Clos reclaims his 200m butterfly world crown with golden performance at ... Sport
  4. Le Clos wins men's 200m butterfly world gold Sport
  5. Le Clos and Van der Burgh bid to win SA's first medals on Wednesday. Sport
X