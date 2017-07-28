BREAKING: Sunette Viljoen pulls out of world champs due to injury
Olympic silver medallist Sunette Viljoen has pulled out of the world championships in London because of a back injury.
The veteran javelin-thrower tweeted on Friday afternoon that she had to pull out of the showpiece which kicks off on Friday next week.
Her manager‚ Munya Maraire‚ said it was an old injury that was playing up.
The most difficult decision I've had to make is to withdraw from @London2017. An injury leaves me no choice. Believe me, I'll be back!!!— Sunette Viljoen (@Sunette_Viljoen) July 28, 2017
"Today in training she was just in too much pain and coach [Terseus Liebenberg] said 'no‚ we're pulling out'."
Maraire said the focus was on getting her healthy‚ but was unable to say yet how long she would be out for.
- TimesLIVE
