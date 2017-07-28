Defending titleholder Chad Le Clos advanced past the 100m butterfly heats at the world championships in Budapest on Friday morning‚ but American Caeleb Dressel grabbed pole position with a sensational swim.

Dressel became the third-fastest swimmer of all time as he clocked 50.08sec‚ slower than Michael Phelps and Milorad Cavic‚ who did their sub-50 efforts in the now-banned fastsuits in 2009.

His time was also faster than the career best efforts of Joseph Schooling of Singapore‚ winner at the Rio Olympics in 50.39‚ and Le Clos‚ the world champion from two years ago in 50.56.