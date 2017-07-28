Le Clos advances to 100m butterfly semis at world championships in Hungary
Defending titleholder Chad Le Clos advanced past the 100m butterfly heats at the world championships in Budapest on Friday morning‚ but American Caeleb Dressel grabbed pole position with a sensational swim.
Dressel became the third-fastest swimmer of all time as he clocked 50.08sec‚ slower than Michael Phelps and Milorad Cavic‚ who did their sub-50 efforts in the now-banned fastsuits in 2009.
His time was also faster than the career best efforts of Joseph Schooling of Singapore‚ winner at the Rio Olympics in 50.39‚ and Le Clos‚ the world champion from two years ago in 50.56.
The South African‚ who clocked his fastest 200m fly time in five years to win gold‚ will have to go much faster if he wants to win this 100m title for a third consecutive time.
Le Clos and Schooling faced off in the last heat‚ which Schooling won in 51.21‚ the fourth best time overall.
Le Clos was third in 51.28 to finish sixth overall.
They compete in the semifinals on Friday evening to qualify for the final on Saturday.
The other SA swimmers in action‚ Doug Erasmus and Zane Waddell (both men's 50m freestyle)‚ Erin Gallagher (women's 50m butterfly) and Kate Beavon (women's 800m freestyle)‚ did not progress beyond the heats.
- TimesLIVE
