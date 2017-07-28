Sport

Le Clos advances to 100m butterfly semis at world championships in Hungary

28 July 2017 - 11:56 By David Isaacson
Chad le Clos of South Africa during the victory ceremony for the mens 200m butterfly during day 13 of the FINA World Championships at Duna Arena on July 26, 2017 in Budapest, Hungary.
Chad le Clos of South Africa during the victory ceremony for the mens 200m butterfly during day 13 of the FINA World Championships at Duna Arena on July 26, 2017 in Budapest, Hungary.
Image: Roger Sedres/ImageSA/Gallo Images

Defending titleholder Chad Le Clos advanced past the 100m butterfly heats at the world championships in Budapest on Friday morning‚ but American Caeleb Dressel grabbed pole position with a sensational swim.

Dressel became the third-fastest swimmer of all time as he clocked 50.08sec‚ slower than Michael Phelps and Milorad Cavic‚ who did their sub-50 efforts in the now-banned fastsuits in 2009.

His time was also faster than the career best efforts of Joseph Schooling of Singapore‚ winner at the Rio Olympics in 50.39‚ and Le Clos‚ the world champion from two years ago in 50.56.

Chad Le Clos reclaims his 200m butterfly world crown with golden performance at world championships

Chad Le Clos reclaimed his 200m butterfly world crown as he torpedoed reigning champion Laszlo Cseh in front of his home crowd in Budapest on ...
Sport
1 day ago

The South African‚ who clocked his fastest 200m fly time in five years to win gold‚ will have to go much faster if he wants to win this 100m title for a third consecutive time.

Le Clos and Schooling faced off in the last heat‚ which Schooling won in 51.21‚ the fourth best time overall.

Le Clos was third in 51.28 to finish sixth overall.

Van der Burgh goes faster than he’s ever been before at the world championships

Cameron van der Burgh opened his 50m breaststroke campaign at the world championships in Budapest on Tuesday morning by going faster than he’s ever ...
Sport
3 days ago

They compete in the semifinals on Friday evening to qualify for the final on Saturday.

The other SA swimmers in action‚ Doug Erasmus and Zane Waddell (both men's 50m freestyle)‚ Erin Gallagher (women's 50m butterfly) and Kate Beavon (women's 800m freestyle)‚ did not progress beyond the heats.

 - TimesLIVE 

Most read

  1. BREAKING: Sunette Viljoen pulls out of world champs due to injury Sport
  2. Stokes steadies England to lunch as Philander continues to battle with stomach ... Cricket
  3. Pirates looking to continue their dominance over rivals Chiefs in the 'Beer Cup' Soccer
  4. Lions could spoil Coles' century of matches for Hurricanes in epic Super Rugby ... Rugby
  5. JJ Smuts withdrawn from South Africa ‘A’ squad with thump injury Cricket

Latest Videos

WATCH: Hidden VAULTS in TABLE MOUNTAIN! As part of the series on the CAPE TOWN ...
CCTV footage of armed robbery in Krugersdorp

Related articles

  1. Chad shows le Clos Sport
  2. Chad Le Clos reclaims his 200m butterfly world crown with golden performance at ... Sport
  3. Le Clos wins men's 200m butterfly world gold Sport
  4. Le Clos and Van der Burgh bid to win SA's first medals on Wednesday. Sport
  5. Le Clos 'dies' after going strong in front Sport
  6. Is Chad Le Clos playing possum again? Sport
  7. Van der Burgh goes faster than he’s ever been before at the world championships Sport
  8. Chad and Cameron in action today Sport
  9. Le Clos and Van der Burgh ready to take a dip into world championships waters Sport
  10. SA's Myles Brown qualifies for the semis of the men’s 200m freestyle at the ... Sport
X