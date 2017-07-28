Ricciardo calls shots in opening practice at Hungarian Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo topped the times for Red Bull in Friday morning's closely-contested opening free practice session for this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Australian clocked a best lap in one minute and 18.4 seconds to outpace Kimi Raikkonen who was second for Ferrari ahead of Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

The top three were separated by only three-tenths of a second after a session that featured an early red flag stoppage when Italian Antonio Giovinazzi hit the barriers at Turn 11.