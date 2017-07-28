Sport

Ricciardo calls shots in opening practice at Hungarian Grand Prix

28 July 2017 - 12:52 By AFP
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Red Bull Racing Red Bull-TAG Heuer RB13 TAG Heuer takes the chequered flag and the win during the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit on June 25, 2017 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Image: Getty Images

Daniel Ricciardo topped the times for Red Bull in Friday morning's closely-contested opening free practice session for this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Australian clocked a best lap in one minute and 18.4 seconds to outpace Kimi Raikkonen who was second for Ferrari ahead of Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

The top three were separated by only three-tenths of a second after a session that featured an early red flag stoppage when Italian Antonio Giovinazzi hit the barriers at Turn 11.

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas was quickest in the early stages before the Englishman took control only to be outpaced in the final minutes by Ricciardo.

Dutch teenager Max Verstappen was fourth in the second Red Bull ahead of Bottas and championship leader Sebastian Vettel in the second Ferrari.

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso lived up to his hopes by taking seventh ahead of his McLaren team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne.

