Vettel delights in proving Ferrari critics wrong

Sebastian Vettel said he and Ferrari had answered their critics on the track on Saturday after he secured pole position in all-Ferrari front row for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The 30-year-old championship-leading German praised the “phenomenal” performance of his car and team and added that it came after criticism following the British Grand Prix two weeks ago.

“We are working hard,” he said. “The last race wasn’t great for us. We are here and we try to do our best. We’re happy where we are as a team and remember where we were 12 months ago.

“The main task comes tomorrow so nothing is won today but we’re very happy.” He added: “It’s great, but especially after the talk after the last race, which was a bit much. We give the answer on the track.” Championship rivals Mercedes enjoyed a triumphant weekend at the British Grand Prix with home hero Lewis Hamilton leading team-mate Valtteri Bottas home.

Vettel said that Saturday’s reaction from Ferrari, who suffered tyre failures in the closing laps at Silverstone, was a perfect response and swept away any doubts about their title challenge. On a hot day at the Hungaroring, the outright lap record was broken several times with Vettel finally taking pole in 1:16.276, one-tenth clear of Raikkonen and two-tenths ahead of Bottas.

Hamilton, who is one point behind in the drivers’ championship, qualified fourth.

Raikkonen said he made a mistake on his final lap. “It was actually not too good,” he said. “The start was good and the end was not too bad, but on the chicane I braked on the outside kerb and got loose.

“I really threw it away there. It’s still decent enough for second place, but it’s a bit disappointing. I felt like I had it comfortably, but I couldn’t really finish it.”