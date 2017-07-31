Los Angeles to host 2028 Summer Olympics - report

Los Angeles will host the 2028 Summer Olympics Games after reaching a deal with Olympic organizers, the Los Angeles Times reported on Monday, citing an unnamed source close to the negotiation.

The agreement also paves the way for the 2024 Summer Games to be awarded to Paris. An announcement from the International Olympic Committee was expected later on Monday.

The deal will bring the Summer Olympics to Los Angeles for a third time, after the city staged the games in 1984 and 1932.

- Reuters