McGregor will be knocked out cold by Mayweather‚ says Brian Mitchell

"I would say Mayweather toys with him for four rounds and finally knocks him out in five.

"Maybe McGregor will take Maywaether's power because he is young but Mayweather's hand speed will eventually be too much."

The 55-year-old Mitchell retired undefeated as the WBA and IBF junior lightweight champion and he is more than qualified to share his pearls of wisdom about the much hyped fight.

He defended his WBA belt 12 times outside South Africa.

He was denied a chance to win the IBF championship when his fight against Mexican Tony "Tiger" Lopez was controversially declared a draw in Sacramento in March 1991.

He won the rematch a few months later to become champion.

He remains the only local former boxer to be inducted in the hall of fame in Canastota in New York.

Mitchell‚ who provides live boxing commentary for SuperSport these days‚ said Mayweather would walk away with a win.

"It is impossible for McGregor to win.

"I really don't see any possible chance of a surprise in this one.

"Mayweather is a super boxer‚ love him or hate him.

"He is very defensive and very hard to hit.

"This is something that makes some people not appreciate the way he fights‚ but his 49-0 record speaks volumes."

The 29-year-old McGregor has 21 wins (18 knockouts) in 24 Ultimate Fighting Championships and will make his boxing debut over 12 rounds against the celebrated American‚ who is widely considered to be the greatest boxers under strict boxing rules.

The 40-year-old Mayweather is a former five-weight world champion who has won 15 world titles and the lineal championship in four different weight divisions.