McGregor will be knocked out cold by Mayweather‚ says Brian Mitchell
Predicting the future may not be one of Brian Mitchell's hidden talents but the former WBA and IBF junior lightweight champion says he can safely predict that Floyd "Money" Mayweather Junior will wipe the floor with Connor "The Notorious" McGregor.
Mitchell says professional mixed martial artist McGregor will either commit fouls‚ get himself disqualified or will be knocked out inside five rounds when he faces Mayweather in the hotly-anticipated bout in Las Vegas on August 26.
"I would say that the fight goes five rounds‚" a candid Mitchell said.
"Either McGregor gets disqualified or he is knocked out.
"There is no way McGregor will win this one.
"It is just about when he will be knocked out.
"I would say Mayweather toys with him for four rounds and finally knocks him out in five.
"Maybe McGregor will take Maywaether's power because he is young but Mayweather's hand speed will eventually be too much."
The 55-year-old Mitchell retired undefeated as the WBA and IBF junior lightweight champion and he is more than qualified to share his pearls of wisdom about the much hyped fight.
He defended his WBA belt 12 times outside South Africa.
He was denied a chance to win the IBF championship when his fight against Mexican Tony "Tiger" Lopez was controversially declared a draw in Sacramento in March 1991.
He won the rematch a few months later to become champion.
He remains the only local former boxer to be inducted in the hall of fame in Canastota in New York.
Mitchell‚ who provides live boxing commentary for SuperSport these days‚ said Mayweather would walk away with a win.
"It is impossible for McGregor to win.
"I really don't see any possible chance of a surprise in this one.
"Mayweather is a super boxer‚ love him or hate him.
"He is very defensive and very hard to hit.
"This is something that makes some people not appreciate the way he fights‚ but his 49-0 record speaks volumes."
The 29-year-old McGregor has 21 wins (18 knockouts) in 24 Ultimate Fighting Championships and will make his boxing debut over 12 rounds against the celebrated American‚ who is widely considered to be the greatest boxers under strict boxing rules.
The 40-year-old Mayweather is a former five-weight world champion who has won 15 world titles and the lineal championship in four different weight divisions.
The former Olympian is undefeated in 49 bouts with 26 knockouts..
Mayweather will earn a whopping $100 million purse money while McGregor will take home $75 million.
Mayweather Junior 'retired' after his last scrap against Andre Berto in September 2015‚ but will step between the ropes once again to face McGregor who has switched from mixed martial arts to boxing in order to secure the fight.
This fight is the richest boxing bout in history.
Supersport will televise the fight and Gideon Khobane said they would cross to Las Vegas at 3am (CAT) for the action-packed undercard with the main bout expected to start after 5am.
- TimesLIVE
