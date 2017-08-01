WATCH: Meet the new esports superstars

Gone are the days when teenagers spent hours in front of their screens playing games while their parents tried all sort of schemes to get them out of their rooms and “do something with their lives”.

Today, those same teenagers, even in South Africa, are well on their way to earning more than the world’s top competitors in traditional sports.

Competitive video games are changing the face of sports – either replacing those sports completely or marrying the two on and off the field in events such as the celebrity-focused e-football console tournament extravaganza held by VS Gaming on July 22 and 23 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.