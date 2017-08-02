There’s no doubt who Usain Bolt will cheer for if the battle for the world 200m crown he’s relinquished comes down to a shoot-out between Wayde van Niekerk and Canadian star Andre De Grasse.

Speaking at a press conference in London organised by his sponsor‚ Puma‚ the Jamaican spoke warmly about Van Niekerk‚ but was elusive over De Grasse‚ whose representatives recently accused the Jamaican of running scared.

Asked who might replace him as the headline act of world athletics‚ Bolt‚ gearing up for his final world championships before retiring‚ replied: “I think Wayde is doing a pretty good job.

“Wayde van Nie‚ van Niekerk‚” he said‚ briefly stumbling over the 400m world record-holder’s surname.

“He’s now going to run the 200m so for me that’s going to be exciting.

"I think he wants to be a sprinter really bad so I think he’s one of the persons to watch out for.