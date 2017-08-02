Sport

Young Eastern Cape boxing sensation unfazed by tricky exam and boxing balancing act

02 August 2017 - 15:40 By Bongani Magasela
Boxer Azinga Fuzile with his Kusile Comprehensive School friends earlier this year.
Image: Daily Dispatch/SINO MAJANGAZA

Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile has never shied away from a challenge and the young boxer is not fazed by the complication of a tricky schedule that will see him write his final matric exams just days after participating in a boxing tournament.

The 20-year-old boxing sensation will be part of the money-spinning Feather Super Four Series‚ which kicks off at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on October 21‚ and concerns were raised when it seemed the event would interfere with his preparations for his examinations.

But his trainer Mzamo "Chief" Njekanye said on Wednesday measures are in place to ensure that he is able to execute the tricky balancing act.

"I double-checked with the relevant people in the Department of Education and they assured me that the timetable allows Azinga to fight before he starts with the examinations‚" Njekanye said.

"I am willing to share with you that measures are already in place to assist the boy with his school work so that he balances it well with his training for the Super Four."

"I would never risk the child's education for boxing because sport is a short career thing.

"We want the two‚ school and boxing career‚ to flourish without interfering with the other.

"Besides the financial windfall‚ the series will provide us with a marketing opportunity.

"(Tournament promoter Rodney) Berman is negotiating for the winner of the series to be approved to fight for the WBC title."

The matric pupil from Duncan Village‚ Eastern Cape‚ has already achieved a lot within a short period and is one of the most talked about boxers in SA after only eight fights.

He holds the SA‚ WBC Youth and IBF Continental featherweight belts.

He won these belts from revered ring veterans‚ Mabhuti "Macman" Sinyabi from Mdantsane‚ Giorgi Gotchoshvili from Georgia and Sydney "Skeleton" Maluleka from Limpopo respectively.

Fuzile remains undefeated and his achievements have caught Berman's attention.

The internationally respected boxing promoter included the youngster in his Feather Super Four Series and each of the four fighters will earn R175 000 in the first round.

The winner will pocket a further R300 000.

Fuzile will be up against Simpiwe "V12" Vetyeka‚ Tshifhiwa "Atomic Spider" Munyai and Lerato "Lights Out" Dlamini.

The youngster‚ who is his family's breadwinner‚ views the event as an opportunity to provide for his parents and his sister. - TimesLIVE

X