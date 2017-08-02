Young Eastern Cape boxing sensation unfazed by tricky exam and boxing balancing act

Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile has never shied away from a challenge and the young boxer is not fazed by the complication of a tricky schedule that will see him write his final matric exams just days after participating in a boxing tournament.

The 20-year-old boxing sensation will be part of the money-spinning Feather Super Four Series‚ which kicks off at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on October 21‚ and concerns were raised when it seemed the event would interfere with his preparations for his examinations.

But his trainer Mzamo "Chief" Njekanye said on Wednesday measures are in place to ensure that he is able to execute the tricky balancing act.

"I double-checked with the relevant people in the Department of Education and they assured me that the timetable allows Azinga to fight before he starts with the examinations‚" Njekanye said.